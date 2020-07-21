New Castle couple faces revenge porn accusations

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle couple faces charges involving “revenge porn” accusations.

According to court documents, Jackie Brown and Kelly-Ann Brown distributed a lewd video in an attempt to harass someone Jackie had a past relationship with.

The two are accused of sending Facebook messages to the current boyfriend of Jackie’s ex-girlfriend. The messages included a private video of Jackie and the woman together.

The couple is charged with distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to one year in jail.

Court dates have not been set.