New cancer medication manufacturing facility coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A $72-million facility is coming to Indianapolis, where medicine will be produced to help cancer patients.



Advanced Accelerator Applications had a groundbreaking Monday for its new manufacturing site. That’s where the pharmaceutical group is going to make radioligand therapy.

The treatment uses nuclear medicine to target cancer cells in a very precise way.

More than just the building, and the facility, and the people who will work here, we’re gonna be manufacturing hope, hope for those cancer patients, hope for a future where cancer becomes more and more a treatable disease. Kevin Haehl, Project Leader & Site Head, Radioligand Therapy Manufacturing Plant, Advanced Accelerator Applications

The facility should be complete in 2023. it will be able to produce 85,000 doses of radioligand therapy a year.