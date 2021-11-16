New campaign to promote peace reduce violence in Indy kicks off with event

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis clergy and community organizations are set to host an event Tuesday morning to announce a new anti-violence initiative.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Indy is putting on the event.

Breakfast starts at 10 a.m. at the Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church.

It’s followed by a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce the citywide collaborative initiative to promote peace in the streets to help address the record-breaking violence in Indy.

The President of the Ten Point Coalition, Reverend Charles Harrison, who will be taking part, says it’s in an effort to work together to reduce crime.

He says they are bringing together different churches, grassroots organizations and neighborhood groups. There are about 100 groups who have been working on this plan for the past few months.

“A lot of these groups are doing things individually, but we haven’t done things together as a large group and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Rev. Harrison. “We are more impactful when we do it together.”

Rev. Harrison says they are expecting representatives from the Indiana State Police, IMPD, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is important because what we’re trying to do is galvanize everyone, and we all understand that this is going to take the entire village to help reduce this record-breaking violence. There is no one group or agency that can do it. It’s going to take all of us working together and partnering together. To bring these numbers down.”

Anyone in the community is invited to attend the event and once they announce the new initiative, people will also be able to take part in it.

“We believe that’s the kind of energy we need that will help us to curb the pattern of violence in all segments of Indianapolis. Because what we’re seeing right now is that the violence has almost spread to almost every area of the city, which is going to require a more city-wide approach to addressing it.”

Rev. Harrison says it will be an initiative they’re done in the past but are bringing back with more people added to the effort.