New cameras to be installed in downtown Indianapolis to help fight crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Cameras will be installed in Downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning to help combat crime.

Two Huse Culinary downtown locations will partner with IMPD and the Indy Public Safety Foundation to provide livestreaming video access.

Together, the two locations, St. Elmo Steak House and Harry & Izzy’s, will add five new cameras, creating 15 video security streams.

Planning for this began two years ago to bring the b-link technology to Indianapolis to deter, identify, prevent and solve crimes.

It gives IMPD livestreaming video for when a call for service or a report of a public safety threat is made. Police can then see what’s going on from multiple vantage points in real time.

The program allows both businesses and residents to register camera locations with IMPD.

With the city at 200 homicides for the year, these cameras could help IMPD’s 27 homicide detectives.

“The average for the entire unit is between seven and eight cases right now. Some are certainly higher than that and obviously, there are a few that are lower than that, but that’s too much for them to do,” said Craig McCartt, IMPD deputy chief of investigations.

“We’re trying to get more personnel in there but more importantly what we’d like to do is reduce the violence so they simply don’t have as much work to do. “

Nonprofit Downtown Indy, Inc. Is working to find downtown businesses to participate in the program and help with the costs of installing new cameras as part of the downtown recovery plan.

Mayor Joe Hogsett also announced there would be $750,000 in funding from the downtown tax increment financing. The funding supports more safety efforts that include not just the cameras, but would also help do things like deploy off-duty IMPD officers and hire citizens and IMPD cadets as safety ambassadors in and around the mile square.