New automotive center comes to Ivy Tech in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech’s new automotive center opened Wednesday, bringing with it a new state-of-the-art facility.

The center features nine labs and sixteen classrooms. It is a complete overhaul for the old facility, making it a modern interactive educational center. The center is approximately 60,000 square feet and houses classrooms, training labs, faculty offices, student commons and corporate labs for the College’s manufacturing partners.

The college and city leaders hope the facility will create further opportunities for the people in the surrounding community.

“This fall when Ivy Tech formally welcomes its first class of full student representation to this facility, the city, in so doing, will likewise welcome a new avenue for more, better, more equitable economic prosperity for the residents of the City of Indianapolis,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The program will offer paid cooperative education opportunities. School administers claim 100% job placement for those who meet industry employability requirements through their corporate programs.

“We are here to make changes in lives, to make changes in neighborhoods, and to make changes in communities and we take that mission seriously,” said Kathleen Lee, chancellor of Ivy Tech Central Indiana.

The school claims that graduates of the Toyota T-TEN and GM ASEP programs often earn $40,000 – $70,000 per year in Indianapolis.