July 2021 deadliest month in Indy since at least 2014, neighbors working to fight crime in own communities

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-two people have been killed by homicide in Indianapolis in July 2021. According to IMPD data and our own records, this makes it the deadliest month since at least 2014.

Debbie Conway has lived in the Bean Creek neighborhood since 2001. She is fed up with illegal activity in her community and called on the help of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition for training.

“They’re going to be our partners and they’re going to hold training for our neighbors,” Conway said. “Then, they’ll step back, and we’ll continue with that model and hopefully reduce the amount of illegal activities in our neighborhood.”

According to CBS4’s data, five people have been killed in the Bean Creek neighborhood since 2014. Conway is committed to making her community safer.

“When I remember living in a safe neighborhood, it was neighbors looking out for neighbors, neighbors looking out for each other’s children,” Conway recalled.

Indy TenPoint President Charles Harrison is happy she and her neighbors called for help.

“I think in any neighborhood where you’re partnering with law enforcement and community groups are coming together, just the very presence of people in hotspot neighborhoods in those hotspot areas is a deterrent,” Harrison explained.

As part of the Indy TenPoint Coalition, Harrison’s walked the streets of the city for decades.

“I have never seen as many people throughout the city that’s as angry as they are right now,” Harrison said. “People are really frustrated, they want answers. They want something done about it.”

Shonna Majors, Director of Community Violence Reduction for the Office of Public Health & Safety, said she notices more neighbors attempting to get involved in curbing crime. She wants to remind the community her office is a resource and there are many other helpers across the city.

“Depend on your IMPD officers, depend on school, depend on your faith leaders and community organizations to help you,” Majors said. “This is the village and so we just want people to feel safe and comfortable reaching out to get resources.”