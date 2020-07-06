Neighbors saddened, not surprised after Muncie man killed in officer-involved shooting

MUNCIE — Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Muncie.

Muncie police were called out just after 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a suicidal person in the 2100 block of High Street. Randy Swartz, who lives next door, said there was commotion outside the home before police arrived.

“Him and his girlfriend got into it right here,” Swartz said, pointing to the front yard next to his. “And she called the cops out.”

Muncie officers arrived to the neighborhood to find 30-year old Tylor Warren inside a car that was under a car port in an alley on the other side of the block.

“All I seen was just a bunch of cops coming through,” recalled Swartz. “Next thing I knew I heard the gunshots, and that was it.”

When officers approached the car, Warner got out of the vehicle “brandishing what appeared to be a Berretta or Sig Sauer style handgun that he pointed directly at an officer,” according to state police.

When Warner continued to point the gun at officers and refused to follow their commands to drop the weapon, police shot him. ISP says the officers administered first aid to the man, and EMS took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators examined the gun used by Warner and determined it was a handgun replica-style BB gun. State police say the BB gun did not have any orange pieces or other indicators that it was not a real firearm. ISP says Warner also had a large, butcher-style kitchen knife.

Court records show Warner had prior convictions for burglary, theft and driving while intoxicated. He also had a case pending in Muncie City Court for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Betty Sturgeon, who lives across the street from Warner’s home, said he had displayed strange behavior that seemed to be growing worse in recent months.

“Shocked, really shocked,” Sturgeon said of the shooting. “But still not surprised.”

“It was like he wanted to be killed,” Sturgeon continued.

“Any comment upon Mr. Warner’s motive would be premature and inappropriate at this time,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. State police say the officers were wearing body cameras, and that footage will be part of the ongoing investigation.