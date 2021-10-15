Neighbors in Bean Creek organize safety walk after 2 shootings in 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot, one of them killed, on different days this week near the same home.

That home is on the corner of St. Paul Street and Bradbury Avenue in the Bean Creek neighborhood. Neighbors who live nearby said it’s been a scary week.

”I heard this gunshot that was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Shirley Craft, a nearby neighbor.

Craft said that is what she heard on Tuesday and then on Thursday she heard gunfire again.

”I heard a big boom that sounded like a shotgun,” Craft said.

An IMPD spokesperson said one person was injured in the shooting Tuesday in the 2100 block of Bradbury Ave.

In a separate shooting on Thursday, someone killed Martin Griffin at the home on St. Paul Street. His family called him Marty. His sister Deena Knight said Marty was very loved by his family and was living at the home on St. Paul with his girlfriend.

Marty Griffin, Courtesy: Deena Knight

At this time, an IMPD spokesperson said they’re not sure about a connection between the two shootings.

Either way, two shootings in three days has neighbors taking action.

“We’re hoping to accomplish a reduction in crime, a reduction in the shootings that are going on in this neighborhood,” said Debbie Conway, a member of the Been Creek Neighborhood Association.

Conway lives near where the shootings happened. She and others have recently been organizing community walks to try and help reduce crime.

The group is planning to focus its next community walk near St. Paul and Bradbury and talk to neighbors there.

”Maybe they have something that they saw or just that they want to talk to us about,” Conway said. “It sometimes helps to know there are other people who are concerned or care other than your next-door neighbor.”

The overall mission is to make their neighborhood safer.

”We want anyone who is a good neighbor to be able to live in Bean Creek and be safe, but if you’re going to do illegal activity we don’t want you in Bean Creek,” Conway said.

The two safety walks focusing on the St. Paul and Bradbury area will be on Friday and Monday. Both will start at the Garfield Christian Church. The walk on Friday will start at 6 p.m. and the walk on Monday will start at 6:30 p.m.