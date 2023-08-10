INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a day of cleaning up for people on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Heavy rain left a big mess, and one family said they have sewage inside their house.

“We got home, and raw sewage is in our basement. When we got home last night, it was 6 to 8 inches of raw sewage, said the homeowner,” Jordan Bond.

Bond said this is the second time sewage has flooded their basement this year.

“We had plumbers come out and said no blockage is coming from the main,” said Bond.

The basement is used for storage, plastic tubs, and laundry. But the smell has the Bonds at their wit’s end.

“It’s terrible we have all the windows open. Luckily, it’s only 70 right now, but if it gets hotter, it will get worse,” said Bond.

We talked to the Citizens Energy Group, who took a look at the Bond’s sewer lines.

A spokesperson said they’re always looking at ways to improve the system to handle more water.

However, in this case, the wastewater main line is in working condition, so the homeowner is responsible.

“It’s a big cost out of our pockets, and we would love some help if it’s not technically on our property,” said Bond.

To help fix the situation, we also talked to experts at Basement Systems of Indiana.

“If the sump pump is working, it’s probably a capacity issue to pump the amount of water that’s coming in,” said Jeff Russell, owner of Basement Systems of Indiana.

Russell said water has to go somewhere.

Water that isn’t running off into street drains usually ends up in the ground, which can seep into your basement.

He said a pump system is only as good as its maintenance.

If you want to report a sewer backup or find out what assistance they offer in your neighborhood you can contact Citizens Energy Group.