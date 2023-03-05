INDIANAPOLIS — The liquor licenses of three troubled bars on Indianapolis’ westside will come up for renewal Monday morning.

In anticipation of opposition from police and residents, one bar has already called it quits.

The renewals of licenses for Club Onyx, Club Kalakutah and El Chila will all be challenged before the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board at 9 a.m. in Room 260 of the City-County Building.

Club Onyx, near the interchange of Harding Street and I-465, was the site of a shootout between a disgruntled patron and security guards a year ago and locked its doors last week after four employees were charged with various prostitution, drug and alcohol violations.

Club Kalakutah on Century Plaza Boulevard was the location where Secoya Williams, 25, was murdered in the parking lot in early 2022.

IMPD officers, working off-duty security, shot a man who they say pulled out a gun and announced, “Who wants to die,” after he was kicked out of El Chila in the 6300 block of West 34th Street in 2020.

Westside residents told Fox 59 News they will stand by IMPD’s side as detectives remonstrate against the renewals of liquor licenses for the three bars.

”It doesn’t matter what kind of a problem business it is, it always spills over,” said Lisa Zabst, President of the Eagledale Neighborhood Association. ”For them to go and ask for these liquor licenses to be denied, I don’t know if that would carry a whole lot of weight or not, but when you’ve got half the neighborhood saying, ‘Please deny these licenses,’ maybe they’ll make a difference.”

Neighbors have noticed the success IMPD has scored recently with the closure of a pair of troubled and oft-cited bars downtown on South Meridian Street, Taps & Dolls and Tiki Bob’s.

”I think they’re wanting to make sure that the neighborhood is safe, that when you drive up and down the street there’s this trickledown effect of wherever these establishments are located that it will filter out into the community,” said former EMA President Kim Boyd. ”That equate to domestic disturbances, that equate to cars being vandalized, and so no matter where these types of establishments are situated, it does affect the entire community around these types of establishments.”

IMPD investigators will introduce records of police runs, criminal charges and surveillance video of gun violence in attempts to deny renewals of the liquor licenses.