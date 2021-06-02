Neighbor purchases Randolph Street home, site of March quadruple murder, to restore hope in community

INDIANAPOLIS — The home where four people were murdered on March 13 on Randolph Street has a new owner. The next-door neighbor, Joey Newsom, purchased the house in hopes of redeeming it.

“The opportunities we have in life with all its sorrows is to take those things and to say, ‘What can we do with what we have? How can we bloom where we’re planted?’” Newsom said.

Inside the home at 338 Randolph Street, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Daquan Moore and 35-year-old Anthony Johnson were shot to death, allegedly over a stimulus check.

Newsom said he hopes to rewrite the story for a house that’s suffered more than the quadruple murder.

“One time there was a fire that almost got our house, bullet holes that would go into our house from shots that were fired over here,” Newsom recalled.

For Newsom, the purchase serves a purpose for his neighborhood.

“So often if a tragedy happens, that home stands marked,” Newsom said. “Or, if that neighborhood has a lot of violence, that neighborhood stands marked.”

Soon, he wants to plant a garden and a tree in the front yard on the property for his neighbors to enjoy. Shawn and Demetria Brown, family members of the victims, are anxious for a new start for the house.

“I believe that taking the stigma away from this house will just change the narrative for so many people,” Shawn said.

Newsom and the Browns also have their sights set on the property across the street too: the former Indiana Women’s Prison. Their dream is to transform the vacant property into a resource hub where people can get mental health help and children can learn life skills.

“We just want to reinstitute everything that makes community, community,” Shawn said.

Joey is now helping Shawn and Demetria a peace ride and rally on June 19. It begins in the old Kroger parking lot at the corner of Post Road and 38th Street beginning at noon.