Rain chances rising

Finally, rain is on the way! Changes to a very dry and very warm forecast will take hold today. Heading out the door Tuesday morning, we are still dry and mild across central Indiana. However, a cold front sitting to our west is slowing pushing showers our way. There will be many dry hours today, as the peak of our rainfall doesn’t arrive until the evening. However, still take the umbrella with you. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible in the early afternoon. Today will still be mild, with above average temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. If you love the warmth, take advantage while you can. Once the cold front passes, we will send temperatures back down to more seasonal levels.

October has been extremely dry

Rain chances really ramp up once we get past the evening rush hour. A few thunderstorms will be possible too, but no severe weather is expected in central Indiana. However, a few gusty storms will be possible, along with heavy downpours. The rainfall is greatly needed as we’ve only recorded 0.09″ of rainfall in Indianapolis. That makes this the second driest October on record, to-date, only to be surpassed by October of 1963 where we had a mere 0.02″ of rainfall in Indianapolis by this time in the month. The entire state of Indiana is now under Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought conditions.

Cooler and windy Wednesday

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning and be exiting in the afternoon. Overall rainfall totals from this system will have the potential to reach an inch or more in some locations, but most will likely be around 1/2″ or less. From here, the focus will be on the temperature. Highs on Wednesday will be at their warmest early in the morning, in the upper 50s, and fall to the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be breezy too as winds shift out of the northwest, gusting near 30 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures back on track

This cooler transition isn’t all that far off from where we should be this time of year. On average, our high temperature is in the low 60s around now. We will even be slightly above that average as we close out the week and head into the weekend, with highs in the mid 60s and back to dry conditions.