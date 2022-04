INDIANAPOLIS — Are you in need of a new car seat for your child? Is it old, damaged, or would you simply like a new one? Target offers car seat trade-ins twice a year.

From April 18-30, Target customers can bring in their old, damaged, or expired car seats in return for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed on the Target app or Target.com/circle. The coupon can be redeemed through May 14.

Materials from all car seats will be recycled through Target’s partner, Waste Management.