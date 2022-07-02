PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department.

Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.

Video from Plainfield PD Facebook

In their Facebook post, Plainfield PD expressed, "No officers or animals were hurt during this incident! #itsnitbabyducksbutstillcool."