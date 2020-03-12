UPDATE: Nebraska’s Hoiberg diagnosed with flu; released from local hospital

Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the school’s 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament due to an illness.

Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers’ bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor near the end of the loss. Nebraska did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the game. Messages were left seeking comment from the school.

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds. Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points.