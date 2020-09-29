Nearly 2 years after being found with severe burns, Justice the dog is wrapping up training

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A dog who suffered chemical burns all over his body two years ago has never been happier.

That’s according to the Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter, which said Justice is “loving life” with a new family and working hard with a trainer to learn his manners.

In November 2018, Justice was found wandering the streets with several chemical burns. He’s required serious medical attention and spent months recovering.

His story received international attention, with families from around the world wishing him a full recovery and expressing interest in adopting him.

Justice had a slow start with his trainer, Lexi, but has been going strong for a year. He has only one training session left.

The shelter hopes whoever was responsible for abusing Justice will be arrested and convicted. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.