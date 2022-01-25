Nearly 100 animals seized from “backyard breeding” operation in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 100 animals were seized from a property in rural Morgan County on Friday afternoon by the sheriff’s office and animal control officers.

In total, more than 60 dogs, 17 chickens, 11 ducks and three cats were removed from the property. The Morgan County Humane Society described it as a “backyard breeding operation.”

“Many dogs are suffering from major and minor medical issues and injuries sustained by inappropriate housing, untreated medical issues or infighting among kennel mates,” the shelter said in a statement posted on Facebook.

DeMaree Bullz Kennels lists its address as the same one provided by the sheriff’s office. However, investigators have been tight-lipped about the investigation and the circumstances around the seizure.

“It’s all hands on deck,” the shelter’s outreach coordinator, Jacque Kaufman said. “We are a little above double capacity.”

While the investigation plays out, the humane society is left dealing with the fallout. The shelter is now evaluating and caring for the animals, on top of the ones they had before.

“Every nook and cranny is being utilized to its full potential,” Kaufman said.

A steady stream of people dropped off donations to the shelter today hoping to help out. Kaufman said they’re in need of blankets, laundry detergent, enrichment treats and non-slip water bowls.

An Amazon truck dropped off nearly 30 packages from donors Tuesday morning. The outpouring of support comes as no surprise.

“Anytime there’s a need even for a family with a house burned down or anything people rally and they help,” donor Joyce Maloy said.

The shelter will remain closed until further notice while staff care for the animals. Kaufman said one of the biggest ways people can help is by adopting instead of shopping.

“The animals that are already here that have been waiting a good amount of time if we could just work on getting some of that space filled up with the adoptable animals,” Kaufman said. “Then they would be in loving homes and we would have the space and capacity to be able to take care of everything else.”

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter which is located at 690 W Mitchell Ave, Martinsville, IN 46151.

Monetary donations can be made to the shelter’s Facebook page.