Near southeast side hit-and-run crash leaves 1-year-old boy dead, seriously injuries 9-year-old sister

INDIANAPOLIS – A 1-year-old child died and his sister was seriously injured in a late night hit-and-run crash on the near southeast side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue. It’s a residential neighborhood with a lot of foot traffic, police said.

Police said the children were in the street at the time of the crash. The driver who hit them left the scene. Officers are trying to piece together what happened.

“We’re going to be knocking on a lot of doors, asking a lot of people if they have ring doorbells, anything whatsoever, if they saw a vehicle speeding away,” said Major Harold Turner with IMPD.

Both children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where the 1-year-old died from his injuries. The 9-year-old has stabilized at the hospital, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to come forward with any information they may have.