It’s not feeling like late October as near record warmth is expected Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s on breezy southwest winds. The record for Indianapolis on this date is 81° set back in 1963. A few locations may touch the 80° mark but Indianapolis will likely stay just below the record.

Clouds slowly increase today ahead of a our next rain maker. If you have evening plans, no worries, we remain dry with very mild temperatures remaining.

Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday. Widely scattered showers will reach their peak coverage in central Indiana near noon, then slowly taper off into the late afternoon.

More rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday but the more impactful wet weather comes over the weekend. Scattered rain and storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday. We’re still fine tuning the timing and totals along with the arrival of front that stalls over the state. Once the front clears, we’ll be into much cooler temperatures to finish off the month of October.