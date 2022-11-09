Indianapolis averages two 70° days in November. Wednesday was a sunny, warm day with highs in the 70s for the third day this month. Thursday will be even warmer. The record is 77°, set back in 2020 and the high temperature will be close that.

An artic front will pass over the state Friday. It will be a cloudy, blustery, cooler day with highs near 60°, and a few showers are possible. Much colder air will move in behind the cold front. As the cold air sinks in, temperatures Saturday morning will fall below freezing. Both days over the weekend will be well-below average with highs only in the 30s.

Thursday will be a breezy, warm day.

November has been a mild month so far, but a colder change is on the way.

November is know for extreme temperature changes and the coldest air since March is on the way for the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is churning in the Atlantic. Nicole is large tropical system with tropical-storm force winds extending 460 miles from the center. Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph and the storm will become a category 1 hurricane in the next few hours. The storm is moving west at 12 mph and will move across the Bahamas tonight and make landfall on the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. Nicole will likely then take a turn and track north across the Carolina’s.

A few showers will be possible in Indiana over the southeastern portion of the state on Friday from the remnants of Nicole. However, a strong cold front heading our way will steer that system back east, keeping that storms impacts to a minimal here at home.