November is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost 10° above the norm. On average, Indianapolis sees 2 days with highs in the 70s in November. For the next two days we’ll stay dry with near-record highs in the 70s.

Showers will arrive Saturday morning and continue through the day. Rain will linger through Sunday morning and up to a quarter inch of rain is likely. We’re back to dry weather with continued unseasonable warmth to finish the weekend and start next week.

For November our average high temperature falls from 58° at the first of the month to a cool 46° by the 30th. On average we also pick up 3.45″ of rainfall and we lose another 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in the your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and in your weather radio.

Expect a cool Thursday morning with areas of dense fog, but sunny skies will push highs into the 70s Thursday afternoon.

November is off to a mild start and near record highs are likely for the next two days.

Rain is likely Saturday through Sunday morning.

Days are getting shorter and the average high falls 12° by the end of the month. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.