Near north side shooting puts two schools on lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Tuesday afternoon left a male teenager injured and put two schools into lockdown on Indy’s near north side.

IMPD officers responded to a call of a person shot just after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of East 34th Str.

They located the teen, who was taken to a nearby hospital. They were unsure if he was a student at one of the nearby schools.

While investigators are trying to piece together what happened, they do say that nothing occurred on school property.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.