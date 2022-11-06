INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7.

As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close.

This closure is expected to last around 3 weeks as crews pave concrete and add bus pad reinforcements along bus lanes. The closure, IndyGo said, will affect both north and southbound traffic.

As a result, northbound traffic is expected to shift to Central Avenue between 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway, IndyGo said. Additionally, southbound traffic will shift to Central Avenue between 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway.

A map of the traffic impact is below:

Riders should also expect delays and detours in their commutes through late November, IndyGo said. A rider impact map provided by IndyGo can be seen below: