Near east side shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

The scene near 10th and Parker Ave where 2 people were shot on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s near east side injured two people, leaving one badly hurt.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m. at 10th Street and Parker Avenue near a gas station.

Police say one woman was in “extremely critical” condition and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the shooting investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been acquired.