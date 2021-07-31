Shooting leaves 1 critically injured on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near east side left one critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Grey Street on Saturday night, in a residential area near the intersection of Rural Street and Michigan Street.

Witnesses say they heard shots, then saw a person crawling on the sidewalk. Police say when officers and EMS arrived on scene, they located an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was said to be transported to Methodist hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

