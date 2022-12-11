INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.

The home, IFD said in a tweet, was being renovated for a family to live in. The fire was put out in under a half hour.

“Firefighters (sic) aggressive attack brought it under control in 20 mins,” the IFD tweet read.