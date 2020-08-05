NCAA puts final decision on fall sports championships in hands of each division, provides guidance

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Board of Directors will allow each division to independently decide whether it can hold championship events safely in the fall.

Those sports include soccer, volleyball and football. The board set parameters for each of its three divisions to make its own decision by Aug. 21.

The Big Ten announced its plan for football earlier Wednesday, saying teams would plan a conference-only schedule that would start as early as the weekend of Sept. 5. The Big Ten Conference said guidance for other sports would come later.

Stipulations from the NCAA dictate that at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season in order to hold a championship. Championships may include a reduced number of competitors and either predetermined sites or single sites in order to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

In addition, student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of the season without losing their athletic scholarships. Member schools can’t require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19; schools must also cover COVID-19-related medical expenses.

Here are the requirements from NCAA.org:

All fall sports activity (preseason, regular season and postseason) must follow the recently released return-to-sport guidelines from the NCAA Sport Science Institute for all athletic activity. As the guidelines change based on the ever-changing pandemic, schools must follow any future modifications.

The NCAA will establish a phone number and email to allow college athletes, parents or others to report alleged failures. The Association will notify school and conference administrators, who will be expected to take immediate action.

All member schools must adhere to federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19. Further, the conduct of NCAA championships must be in line with federal, state and local guidelines.

All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that individual’s athletics scholarship commitment must be honored by the college or university.

Each division must determine no later than Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations that must be made for student-athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to COVID-19. College athletes and their families must know what their eligibility status will be before beginning the fall season.

Member schools may not require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

Member schools, in conjunction with existing insurance standards, must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families.

Any NCAA fall championship or other postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel. These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition.

NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.

If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.

If fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations.