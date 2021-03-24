NCAA crowds make it tough for bars and restaurants to police final weeks of state COVID regulations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana bars and restaurants still have two weeks before Governor Eric Holcomb ends state mask and gathering restrictions on April 6. At that point, it will be up to local county leaders to make decisions.

In the past, Marion County has been more strict than other parts of the state. We don’t know if that trend will continue, however in the meantime, bars and restaurants are working to hold back NCAA crowds.

“It’s definitely a sign of recovery. It was a blessing, but it was pretty hectic,” explained Taps & Dolls owner Ryan Greb. “There’s only so much as business owners we can do as far as the policing of the masks and social distancing.”

The Marion County Health Department has cited one location for violating public health orders. They say more violations could be on the way. A first violation could be a $1000 fine, however repeat offenders, or egregious violations, could lead to stiffer punishments.

“Your permit, your ability to stay open, is greatly at risk. There is no incentive here to side step the Marion County health orders,” explained Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. “I know those restaurants, particularly a couple of them, are taking immediate action trying to make sure they comply.”

Policing crowds can be especially difficult when it comes to outdoor dining. It becomes even harder when fans come from states with lesser restrictions than Indiana.

“A lot of them don’t believe it’s our right to police them, so we have some difficulty with that,” added Greb.

After April 6, restaurants will not be required to keep patrons seated as they dine. That being said, the state is still recommending establishments keep six feet of space between tables.