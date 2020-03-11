NCAA: Championships on schedule with no fans at games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The NCAA announced that no fans will be allowed at the games during championship events, including Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The NCAA issued a statement Wednesday, saying the health and safety of everyone involved is its main priority as they monitor the COVID-19 virus.

The NCAA said the upcoming championship games will continue to be held as scheduled as of this time. They are, however, making some changes. This includes only having essential staff and limited family attendance at the games.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The news comes as the Associated Press reports that two conferences banned fans from their championships and another canceled its tournament altogether.

Sports and government officials in nearly every corner of the globe have scrambled to address concerns fans could be at risk and to potentially stop the spread of the virus.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine recommended that fans be kept away from all indoor sporting events. The state is hosting a number of high school and collegiate tournaments this month and the first games of the NCAA men's tournament.