NBA suspends season due to spread of COVID-19

The NBA has announced they are suspending game play until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The test result was reported prior to Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the NBA says. The affected player was not in the arena, and the game was canceled prior to tip off.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Utah’s Rudy Gobert was the player who tested positive. Wojnarowski added that Jazz and Thunder players are currently being quarantined in the OKC arena.

The NBA says they will use the pause in game play to determine how to move forward in regard to the pandemic.

