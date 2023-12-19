INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star voting began at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and league officials released a guide to help fans vote for their favorite players.

Fans are eligible to vote once a day from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20 via the NBA app or NBA.com. Those with NBA IDs are eligible to vote three times per day on the following days: Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.

NBA IDs, which fans can sign up for at no cost, give users daily chances to win free NBA tickets, early access to NBA merchandise and an opportunity to win a trip to NBA All-Star weekend.

This season’s NBA All-Star weekend will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 16-18. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 with the Rising Stars Game to follow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 9 p.m.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 17. An official start time has yet to be announced. All-Star Saturday night will be preceded by the NBA’s HBCU Classic, which will pit Winston-Salem State and Virginia Union against each other at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 2 p.m.

The NBA All-Star Game will cap the weekend on Feb. 18. According to a press release, this year’s NBA All-Star game will feature Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams.

The East-West format was dumped in 2017 in favor of an All-Star Draft, which allowed team captains to assemble their squads by picking from a pool of players determined by All-Star voters. Team captains could select players from either conference, thus eliminating the East-West tradition.

The East-West All-Star format was introduced in 1951. This year’s All-Star Game will be the 67th to feature an East-West matchup.

This year’s NBA All-Star Game is also going to be a typical game, consisting of four 12-minute quarters. In past iterations of the game, teams played to a target score in an untimed fourth quarter.

According to a press release, reporters and NBA players will join fans in selecting this year’s All-Star starters, just as they have in the past. Fans will account for 50% of the vote, while current players and a media panel will each account for 25% of the remaining vote.

NBA All-Star starters will be revealed during an episode of TNT NBA Tip-Off on Jan. 25. All-Star coaches will be announced on TNT NBA Tip-Off on Feb. 1.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is the Pacer most-likely to earn a spot in this year’s All-Star Game. The Iowa State product has averaged 24.9 points and 11.9 assists per game this season.

Myles Turner also has a realistic chance to make the game. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward has averaged 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this year.