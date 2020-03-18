Nations try to slow virus, keep economies afloat

BERLIN (AP) — Mass disruptions shuddered across the globe Tuesday as governments struggled to slow the spread of the coronavirus while also trying to keep their economies afloat. The chaos stretched from Lithuania, where border traffic jams were nearly 40 miles (64 kilometers) deep, to Detroit, where bus service came to a sudden stop when drivers didn’t show up for work.

European Union leaders, meanwhile, agreed to shut down the bloc’s external borders for 30 days. In the United States, West Virginia became the last state to report a case of the disease, confirming that it has spread nationwide.

Increasingly worried about the economic fallout of the global shutdown, the U.S., Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, while longtime International Monetary Fund critic Venezuela asked the institution for a $5 billion loan.

But it was everyday people who suffered most.

Miguel Aguirre, his wife and two children were the only people on a normally bustling street near San Francisco’s City Hall, a day after officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a “shelter-in-place” order requiring most residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks — the most sweeping lockdown in the U.S. against the outbreak. On Tuesday morning, only two coffee shops on the street were open. Both were empty.

Aguirre said he and his wife, janitors at a Boys and Girls Club, heard about the order on TV, but decided to show up to work anyway because they need the money. His supervisor texted him that he should leave.

“If we don’t work, we don’t eat,” said Aguirre, who brought his two daughters along because schools were shuttered. He had already lost his second job, at a hotel, when tourism conferences began canceling a month ago.

“There been days when I want to cry, but I have to keep going,” Aguirre said.

In Brussels, meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said there had been “a unanimous and united approach,” to the decision to prohibit most foreigners from entering the EU for 30 days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders agreed in a conference call to the Commission’s proposal for an entry ban to the bloc — along with Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Britain — with “very, very limited exceptions.” Germany will implement the decision immediately.

But the countries also agreed on the need to ensure continued cross-border travel for commuters, she said.

There will be “grave, very grave consequences” for European economies from the outbreak, Merkel said, one reason to safeguard the flow of goods.

On Monday, the EU issued guidelines to facilitate the flow of critical goods like food and medicine, while helping individual nations restrict non-essential travel.

But on Tuesday it was chaos on many borders with traffic backed up for dozens of kilometers (miles).

“We are all desperate, cold and sleepless here for a third day,” said Janina Stukiene, who was stuck in Lithuania on the border with Poland with her husband and son. “We just want to go home.”

Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but isn’t showing symptoms, presses her hand against her window after a visit through the window and on the phone with her daughter Lori Spencer, left, and her son-in-law Michael Spencer, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home, which is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the United States. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Swiss Border Guard control a French citizen at the Franco-Swiss border at the Jougne Customs office, in Vallorbe, during the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Vallorbe, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. From 17 March 2020 until further notice, Switzerland’s authorities proclaiming the state of necessity to fight against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

The UME (Emergency Army Unit) attend the train station in Granada, Spain Tuesday March 17, 2020. Police checked passports and IDs at the Pyrenees’ border with France and along the 1,200 kilometer shared border with Portugal, as Spain re-established controls for incoming and outgoing travellers to stem the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Carlos Gil)

Spanish police officers controls the identity of a woman close to the border between Spain and France near the Pyrenees Spanish village of Dantxarinea, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Spain is restoring border controls and severely restricting who can enter the country. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced Monday that only Spaniards or residents in Spain, people who work just across the border or who have a compelling need will be allowed through. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A Pakistani volunteer checks the body temperature of passengers arriving at a railway station in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A man dressed up for St Patricks Day outside Temple Bar in Dublin city centre, Tuesday March 17, 2020. The St Patrick’s Day parades across Ireland were canceled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 virus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Trucks are jammed on the motorway A4 near Bautzen, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the controls at the border with Poland, a traffic jam formed on the Autobahn 4 between Dresden and Goerlitz, which, according to police, had grown to a length of 40 kilometers by noon. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

S.F., a 16-year-old Greek graffiti artist, spray-paints a design, a woman wearing a face mask referring to protection against coronavirus, on the roof of his apartment block in Athens, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Greece has imposed a wide range of public safety measures to try and contain the coronavirus outbreak, including school and store closures. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

People wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus are reflected on a bus window, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. President Nicolas Maduro ordered citizens to stay home, and to wear a mask when in public. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Police officers wearing protective masks check papers at a control point at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. France is imposing nationwide restrictions on how far from their homes people can go and for what purpose as part of the country’s strategy to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A nurse holds a temperature gun used to measure people’s temperatures, a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, while processing incoming Haitians at the border crossing Jimani, in the Dominican Republic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

People line up to enter in a shop to buy supplies in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country’s annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Trucks are stuck in traffic jams for 60 kilometers (36 miles) on Lithuanian side to enter Poland through Kalvarija-Budzisko check point, 230 km (144 miles) west of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Traffic jams swelled along borders and travelers appealed to their governments for help getting home Tuesday as countries in Europe and beyond imposed strict controls along their frontiers and grappled with the challenge of allowing the flow of goods but restricting people to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Saulius Zaura)

A police officer speaks to a car driver in Paris, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that starting on Tuesday, people would be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The line of cars and trucks in Lithuania was some 60 kilometers (37 miles) long after Poland closed its border, while similar traffic jams could be seen on the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, tightened internal guidelines, allowing people to leave home only to buy food, go to work or do essential tasks. He said people had not complied with earlier guidelines and “we are at war.”

In Italy, reported infections jumped to 27,980. With 2,503 deaths, Italy now accounts for a third of the global death toll.

Spain, now the fourth-most infected country, saw the number of people with the virus rise by more than 2,000 in one day to 11,178 and virus-related deaths jump by almost 200 to 491.

Only China, Italy and Iran had more infections.

With the number of cases worldwide topping 190,000, a surge of patients in Madrid’s hospitals has fueled worries in Europe and elsewhere of what lies ahead.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. COVID-19 has killed over 7,300 people so far, while more than 80,000 have recovered.

Some bright spots emerged. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case Tuesday.

In the world’s volatile financial markets, shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday and stocks pushed higher on Wall Street — one day after their worst plunge in more than three decades — as more aid appeared on the way from Washington. Still, a growing number of traders see a recession likely, if not already here.

The White House proposed a roughly $850 billion rescue package — a sweeping stimulus not seen since the Great Recession of 2008 — and called for its rapid approval. It would provide relief for small businesses, $50 billion for the airline industry and a big tax cut for wage-earners, said two people familiar with the request who described it on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

“If we do this right, our country and the world, frankly, but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” President Donald Trump said at a press conference.

In Britain, the government unveiled a massive economic support package. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will “act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support the economy.”

Among the measures, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the government would provide 330 billion pounds ($405 billion) worth of government-backed loans and guarantees for small and large businesses.

The Dutch government also announced a multibillion-euro (dollar) series of measures to prop up businesses and workers. The support package includes paying up to 90% of the salaries at businesses hit by the virus for the next three months and financial support for the self-employed.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said “many billions are available to save jobs and keep businesses afloat.”

In the U.S., the death toll surpassed 100, and officials urged older Americans and those with chronic health conditions to stay home. They also recommended all group gatherings be capped at 10 people.

The virus has roiled U.S. primary elections Tuesday in four states. Ohio called off the vote hours before polls were to open but voting went on in Illinois, Arizona and Florida.

Problems popped up across the country, including in Florida, which has the most delegates up for grabs. In one county, two dozen poll workers dropped out, leaving Elections Supervisor Paul Lux’s staff scrambling to train replacements.

“We are at the honest end of the rope,” Lux said.

The big question Tuesday was whether coronavirus would affect turnout.

New York City’s mayor warned Tuesday that residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days. Mayor Bill de Blasio said no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours, given the fast spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, school closings in 56 countries kept more than 516 million students home, the U.N. said.

Some countries that had resisted more stringent measures snapped into action, too.

In Britain, Johnson told people to eliminate unnecessary contact with others, work from home where possible and avoid bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues. Schools remained open for the time being.

Some scientists, and many worried Britons, have said the government should have taken tough action sooner.

Britain’s dramatic escalation of restrictions was sparked by new scientific evidence suggesting that 250,000 people in the U.K. and more than 1 million in the U.S. might die if the country did not suppress its spread.

The analysis, published by Imperial College London, drew on the latest data from China and Italy. It found that a strategy of “mitigation” — slowing but not stopping the spread of the virus while protecting vulnerable groups like the elderly — would still lead to a huge number of cases that would overwhelm the health care system.

Health officials say that “social distancing” — encouraging people to avoid close contact with others — is a key to slow the spread of the virus and keep U.S. hospitals from being overwhelmed with a sudden deluge of patients.

In Detroit, bus riders were stranded Tuesday after most drivers didn’t report to work, apparently concerned about the spread of the virus and confused as to whether Michigan’s new restrictions on gatherings included vehicles loaded with commuters.

The city canceled bus service shortly after 8 a.m. because of the shortage of drivers. Surprised riders waiting at stops across the city pulled out phones to try to get a lift from friends or family.

“Just now?” a maintenance man, Amadou Sanders, asked. “How am I going to get to work?”

Sullivan reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels, Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber and Geir Moulson in Berlin; Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco, Ed White in Detroit, Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Adam Geller in New York, Mike Corder in Amsterdam, Jill Lawless and Maria Cheng in London, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, Colleen Barry in Milan, Italy and Karel Janicek in Prague.

