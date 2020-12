Parenting website BabyCenter has released its list of the top baby names in 2020.

For girls, Sophia came in at number one for the 11th year in a row. Olivia, Riley, Emma, and Ava rounded out the top five.

Liam is the number one name for boys. Noah came in second followed by Jackson, Aiden, and Elijah.

One name that has seen a major jump in popularity is Kamala. It saw a 104% jump in popularity. Liberty also spiked in popularity.