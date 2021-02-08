Lawsuit filed in woman’s death; family says she drank hand sanitizer contaminated with methanol

ST. LOUIS (AP) —The family of an Illinois woman who died after drinking hand sanitizer contaminated with methanol is suing the company that made the product.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in St. Louis says the St. Louis County Medical examiner determined that Kayla Stagner’s death in 2020 was caused by acute methanol intoxication.

A bottle of Blumen Advanced Instate Sanitizer that was tested in connection with the autopsy contained dangerous levels of methanol.

According to WGN, the lawsuit said Stagner, who was an alcoholic, is believed to have drank the Blumen hand sanitizer, which was recalled last year after officials determined that it contained methanol.

Stagner died last May at a St. Louis area hospital. WGN reported she was working as a preschool teacher at the time of her death.

The company that made the sanitizer, 4e Brands Northamerica, didn’t respond immediately to questions about the lawsuit.