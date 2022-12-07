(The Hill) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday after being one of 10 individuals or groups placed on a shortlist earlier this week.

Zelensky has led Ukraine as it has worked to hold off a full-scale Russian invasion of the country since late February, becoming a leader on the world stage. He has overseen a series of victories in the war that has largely halted Russia from advancing and allowed Ukraine to retake captured territory.

This story is developing.