CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after the discovery of human remains inside a freezer on the city’s North Side, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a tenant that a woman, who is the owner of the residence, was missing for approximately 24 hours.

During a press conference Tuesday, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said that upon arrival, the tenant who called police said there was an individual who lives in the residence that other tenants were afraid of.

The tenant also said that the individual had called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the vehicle, Deenihan said.

According to detectives, the tow truck driver told authorities the person he was transporting allegedly pulled a knife on him. Officers responded and the individual, who has not been identified yet, was placed into custody for assault.

In the meantime, detectives learned that the individual dumped a large plastic bag and bloody rags into a garbage can at Foster Beach. The area was secured and the garbage can was transported to the medical examiner’s office, according to Deenihan.

Based upon that evidence, detectives went back to the residence and discovered human remains inside the freezer.

Police believe the remains are those of the missing woman.

“Very nice, very friendly, really sweet woman,” a neighbor told WGN News.

They said the woman played the organ at a couple of local churches.

A search warrant was executed and detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The suspect arrested for the assault invoked their right to remain silent, Deenihan said.