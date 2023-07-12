(KTLA) – Police are searching for a woman accused of snapping a selfie before stealing packages of jewelry worth thousands of dollars in Irvine, California.

The woman was caught on camera using a fraudulent identification card to collect FedEx packages that did not belong to her, police said.

Security video from inside the FedEx store captured a recent theft. The woman is seen waiting in line when at one point, she appears to snap a casual selfie before calmly walking away with the stolen package.

Police are searching for a woman wanted for allegedly stealing thousands worth of jewelry packages from FedEx in Irvine. (Irvine Police Department)

Police said the woman presented pick-up slips paired with fake ID cards to claim the packages.

Nine days later, she was seen at the FedEx again claiming a stolen package before walking away, police said.

The total reported loss was around $7,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said.

The suspect is described as an Asian woman with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes. Her vehicle is described as a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information is asked to call Irvine Police at 949-724-7000 or email Detective Johnson at njohnson@cityofirvine.org.