April 15 typically marks a dreaded annual event: Tax Day.

But this year, that’s not the case. Taxes are due in most states, including Indiana, on Monday, April 18.

Why?

Emancipation Day, a federal holiday, falls on Saturday. As a result, Friday is the observed holiday in D.C. Federal offices, including offices for the Internal Revenue Service, are closed.

That means this year’s tax deadline moved to Monday, April 18. While that applies to the vast majority of states, residents in Maine and Massachusetts get an additional one-day reprieve. Taxes aren’t due in those two states until April 19, due to the observance of Patriots’ Day.

Not ready to file your taxes? You can get an automatic six-month extension using Form 4868. Your new filing deadline would then be Oct. 17, 2022. As long as you send the form by April 18, you’ll avoid late-filing penalties.

You can also file for an extension online at the IRS website.

There is one caveat: if you owe money, you’ll still need to pay it by the April 18 deadline. The extension is for the tax paperwork, not your tax liability. The IRS recommends paying at least some of your liability on time to avoid any potential penalties.