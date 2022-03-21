The federal government briefly considered sending gas cards to American families to ease the burden of high gas prices, but the White House scrapped the idea after deciding it wasn’t practical.

Axios reported that the Biden administration considered having the IRS send the cards to taxpayers before abandoning the concept.

Lawmakers were worried the cards could get stolen from mailboxes and place a high burden on the IRS during tax filing season. They also expressed concerns that the plan would worsen inflation and have a negligible effect on lowering costs.

Gas prices have spiked in recent weeks, heading even higher after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The gas cards would have been part of a broader policy response to rising energy costs, Axios reported.

A White House spokesperson told Axios the gas cards idea was “not seriously under consideration.”

Lawmakers are considering other options to provide relief, including stimulus checks or the suspension of the federal gas tax.