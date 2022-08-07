(iSeeCars) – Luxury cars account for 17.7 percent of all vehicle sales in the United States. Buyers are drawn to luxury vehicles for reasons including extra features, enhanced driving performance, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with driving a car with a luxury nameplate that helps justify paying the extra cost.

Regardless of the reason for owning a luxury vehicle, some states attract more luxury car buyers than others. In which states do the most drivers choose luxury vehicles? iSeeCars.com analyzed over 10.9 million car sales to find out.

Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank State % Share of Luxury Cars 1 New Jersey 27.9% 2 California 25.2% 3 Connecticut 24.6% 4 Florida 22.1% 5 New York 21.5% 6 Georgia 20.4% 7 Massachusetts 20.3% 8 Illinois 19.9% 9 Rhode Island 19.5% 10 Maryland 19.5% 11 Oregon 18.8% 12 Nevada 18.6% 13 Hawaii 18.1% 14 Virginia 17.8% 15 Arizona 17.7% National Average 17.7% 16 Texas 17.5% 17 Delaware 17.3% 18 North Carolina 16.3% 19 Washington 16.3% 20 Colorado 16.3% 21 Pennsylvania 15.6% 22 Mississippi 14.7% 23 South Carolina 14.6% 24 Alabama 14.2% 25 New Hampshire 14.1% 26 Tennessee 14.0% 27 Louisiana 14.0% 28 Michigan 13.8% 29 Ohio 13.6% 30 Missouri 12.8% 31 Indiana 12.6% 32 Minnesota 12.2% 33 Utah 12.1% 34 Oklahoma 11.6% 35 Kansas 11.5% 36 Arkansas 11.4% 37 Kentucky 10.9% 38 Nebraska 10.5% 39 Wisconsin 10.4% 40 Alaska 10.0% 41 New Mexico 9.8% 42 Iowa 9.2% 43 Maine 8.4% 44 South Dakota 7.6% 45 Idaho 7.3% 46 West Virginia 6.6% 47 Montana 6.5% 48 Vermont 6.4% 49 North Dakota 6.2% 50 Wyoming 5.2%

New Jersey is the state with the most luxury cars, with luxury vehicles accounting for 27.9 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

The state with the lowest share of used luxury cars is Wyoming at 5.2 percent.

Fifteen states have more luxury cars than average, with nine of the 15 being East Coast states.

The states with the lowest share of luxury cars tend to be the states that are the least densely populated.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 10.9 million used cars from model years 2017 – 2021 sold from July 2021 through June 2022. The number of cars from luxury automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

