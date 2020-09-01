What’s Walmart+? Here are the benefits of Walmart’s new membership program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – After months of anticipation after news reports surfaced earlier this year, Walmart has officially announced its new membership program, Walmart+.

The big box retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime will give customers access to unlimited free delivery from the company’s 4,700 stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for families, according to a press release Tuesday.

A Walmart+ subscription will run shoppers $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and includes a 15-day free trial.

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer. “Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them.”

Walmart+ memberships will go on sale Sept. 15, and the company says it will continue to grow the list of benefits.

According to the release, perk details include:

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app – a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.

Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup.

Walmart+ members will still have access to free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery options.

“We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that,” added Whiteside. “We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”