For some vacationers, tourist traps are to be avoided at all costs, while others try to fit in as many kitschy experiences as they can in one trip.
Tourist traps, known as attractions with overpriced souvenirs that get swarmed by visitors, can be found in every corner of the world. According to a new ranking by vacation rental company Casago, four of the world’s biggest tourist traps can be found in the United States.
The biggest tourist trap in the United States (and the world) is Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California, according to Casago. The dining and hotel district is along a northern waterfront strip of the City by the Bay and is known for its views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge and Alcatraz. According to a Fisherman’s Wharf tourism association, 14 million people visited the area in 2019 alone. One of the most popular spots on the wharf is Pier 39, a shopping and dining destination where you can watch hundreds of sea lions basking on nearby docks.
The other U.S. tourist traps in the world’s top ten are the Dole Plantation in Hawaii (no. 3), Times Square in New York City (no. 7) and Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans (no. 8).
Casago compiled the list by researching reviews on TripAdvisor that had the term “tourist trap” and finding the top mentions in each country and each U.S. state, as well as a global list.
The other tourist traps in the global list are Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain (no. 2), Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland (no. 4), the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik, Iceland (no. 5), Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany (no. 6), Hofbrauhaus in Munich, Germany (no. 9) and the Guinness storehouse in Dublin, Ireland (no. 10).
So which spot in your state is inundated with long lines and out-of-towners snapping selfies? The following are the attractions named the biggest tourist trap in each state by Casago.
- Alabama: Lulu’s Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores
- Alaska: Red Dog Saloon in Juneau
- Arizona: Grand Canyon Skywalk in Hualapai Reservation
- Arkansas: Ka Do Ha Indian Village in Murfreesboro
- California: Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco
- Colorado: Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Canon City
- Connecticut: Mystic Pizza in Mystic
- Delaware: Crabby Dick’s in Rehoboth Beach
- Florida: Duval Street in Florida Keys
- Georgia: Historic River Street in Savannah
- Hawaii: Dole Plantation in Wahiawa
- Idaho: Yellowstone Bear World in Rexburg
- Illinois: Navy Pier in Chicago
- Indiana: Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury
- Iowa: Antique Archeology in Le Claire
- Kansas: Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City
- Kentucky: Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville
- Louisiana: Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans
- Maine: DiMillo’s On The Water in Portland
- Maryland: Phillips Seafood in Baltimore
- Massachusetts: Union Oyster House in Boston
- Michigan: Mystery Spot in Saint Ignace
- Minnesota: Mall of America in Bloomington
- Mississippi: Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum in Tupelo
- Missouri: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis
- Montana: The Huckleberry Patch in Hungry Horse
- Nebraska: Fort Cody Trading Post in North Platte
- Nevada: Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas
- New Hampshire: The River House Restaurant in Portsmouth
- New Jersey: The Lobster House in Cape May
- New Mexico: Albuquerque Old Town in Albuquerque
- New York: Times Square in New York City
- North Carolina: Biltmore in Asheville
- North Dakota: Pitchfork Steak Fondue in Medora
- Ohio: Cheese Haven in Port Clinton
- Oklahoma: Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater
- Oregon: Sea Lion Caves in Florence
- Pennsylvania: Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia
- Rhode Island: Black Pearl in Newport
- South Carolina: Hyman’s Seafood in Charleston
- South Dakota: Wall Drug in Wall
- Tennessee: Graceland in Memphis
- Texas: Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo
- Utah: Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn in Bryce Canyon City
- Vermont: Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center
- Washington: Pike Place Market in Seattle
- West Virginia: Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley
- Wisconsin: Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha
- Wyoming: Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson
NOTE: There was not an entry for Virginia.