A car that may be linked to a fugitive couple was discovered in southern Indiana.

The vehicle was found in Evansville, according to WEHT. There is no additional information about the car’s specific location or why investigators believe it may be linked to the high-profile manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White.

Here’s what we know about the case so far.

What happened?

The jailer and inmate have been on the run since April 29, when 56-year-old Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, to take the 38-year-old inmate for a mental evaluation.

However, no such mental evaluation for Casey White had been scheduled, and the two haven’t been seen since. Investigators found her patrol car dumped in an area free of surveillance cameras.

Why was Casey White in prison?

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and was possibly facing the death penalty. He was already serving 75 years for a 2015 crime spree involving a home invasion, carjacking and police chase, authorities said.

White confessed to the fatal stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, writing to authorities in 2020 to tell them he was responsible for the 2015 crime. Ridgeway’s family had hoped his upcoming trial would provide some closure, according to CNN.

Are they related?

Although Vicky White and Casey White share the same last name, they are not related.

It has been said that the two shared a “special relationship.” They had talked to each other on the phone multiple times before the escape.

Vicky White was nearing retirement, according to U.S. Marshals, and had sold her house about a month before the escape. Her retirement date was April 29—the same day she picked up Casey White from the detention center.

What’s this about a Ford Edge?

Investigators believe Vicky White drove to the detention center in her work vehicle before switching to an orange Ford Edge she had recently purchased.

Law enforcement found the Ford Edge abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee. They believe the pair abandoned it the same day they went missing.

Information about the vehicle had been accidentally released on social media, leading some internet sleuths to accuse a car dealership of wrongdoing.

“The U.S. Marshals would like to assure everyone that the owners have been very helpful in this investigation, and that no one at the dealership is suspected of helping the pair avoid law enforcement,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

Ford Edge/US Marshals Service

What’s their description?

Casey White stands 6’9” and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Police released photos of his many distinctive tattoos.

Casey White’s tattoos

Casey White

Casey White

Vicky White is 5’5” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and reportedly has what police described as a “waddling gait.” It’s possible she may have changed her hair color.

What Vicky White could look like with darker hair/US Marshals Service

Vicky White/US Marshals Service

Are they armed?

The U.S. Marshals Service said the pair should be considered “armed and dangerous.” They may be in possession of an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

Is there a reward?

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White. In addition, there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White’s apprehension.

A warrant was issued on May 2 charging Vicky White with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or call 911.