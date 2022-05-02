INDIANAPOLIS — You may be deciding between a bouquet of flowers or a brunch date for Mom (or both for really lucky moms) this Mother’s Day.

It’s possible items like that are exactly what she wants this Mother’s Day. But maybe, just maybe, your mom (or wife) is too nice to tell you what she really wants.

Time2Play has come out with survey results that show what happens when moms stop being polite and start getting real.

More than 1,000 moms with children who still live at home were asked what they actually wanted on the day that’s meant to celebrate them.

Graphic courtesy of Time2Play

The number one answer? A nap. Moms in 18 states (Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin) selected rest as what they wanted above everything else.

Moms would also like a break from cooking. “A meal I don’t cook” was the number one pick for moms in 14 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia).

The third most popular choice was help with chores. That’s what moms in Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming want.

Moms were also asked if they would be willing to take a break of at least one full day from the kids. A majority of 66% said yes. They also said the ideal break would be 1.98 days. A quarter of moms said they’d take a break once a month, while 14.2% said once every three months. Only 11.7% of moms said they would never take a break.