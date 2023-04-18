CHICAGO — A husband and wife drove from Indianapolis to see the sights on a warm spring weekend in Chicago, but their Saturday night ended with their minivan being attacked by an angry mob of young people and the husband hospitalized.

“For 4 hours after the incident my husband and I were just shaking,” the wife told WGN.

The Indiana woman was a passenger in the car, while another relative was in the back seat and her husband was at the wheel as they drove near the Chicago Cultural Center.

“Suddenly a mob of teens between 16 and 18-year-olds began climbing and hitting our truck,” she said. “We even saw them get on top of a bus.”

The husband was treated at a hospital for cuts; but his wife says the injuries are more emotional than physical.

“We’re so scared right now,” she said. “We don’t want to step out of the house.”

WGN is not identifying the couple for their safety. The family is now back home in Indiana.

“One of our daughters came and picked us up,” the wife said. “We now have to figure out what we’re going to do with the car, but that’s the least of our worries.”

Images obtained by WGN Investigates of the scene show their Toyota minivan had its windows shattered and several large dents on the rear of the vehicle.