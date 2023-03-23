Wendy’s new spring options will include a grilled chicken wrap, a salad and some lemonade to wash it all down.
The chain said the new items will head to menus nationwide next week. The offerings include:
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap: Featuring diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla, Wendy’s said the new wrap is “more than just a snack” and may just be the only “chicken wrap worth obsessing over.”
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad: It’s topped with Applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onion and diced egg. The chain described it as an “indulgent” take on the classic Cobb salad.
- Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade: The “sweet and fruity” drink is “perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram aesthetic.” Wendy’s believes it’ll be your “go-to” beverage for spring and summer.
You can get the new items via the mobile app, your preferred delivery app or at your favorite participating Wendy’s location starting March 28.