Wendy’s is kicking things up a notch with its latest offering, which mashes up two favorite dishes: cheeseburgers and nachos.

The fast-food chain introduced the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger this week, along with the Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries.

The cheeseburger features Wendy’s famous square beef patty topped with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, lettuce and tomato. It’s all finished off with a spicy chipotle sauce and a jalapeño cheddar bun.

“The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy’s this season,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy’s.

The chicken version features the same crunch and spice, simply subbing in a chicken patty for the burger.

Also new to the menu: Queso Fries. They include the roasted poblano queso sauce from the sandwiches plus cheddar cheese piled atop Wendy’s natural-cut fries.

The items are available at Wendy’s locations nationwide.