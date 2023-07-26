Wendy’s is giving cold brew a Frosty-inspired jolt.

The fast-food chain introduced the Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup this week, merging its signature Frosty flavor with cold-brewed coffee and your choice of vanilla, chocolate or caramel syrup.

You’ll find the new iced drink at Wendy’s locations “all day, every day” nationwide, making it available during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Wendy’s new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love,” said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It’s exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!”

The drink comes in three varieties: vanilla, chocolate and caramel. Through Aug. 6, you can get a small Frosty Cream Cold Brew for just 99 cents when you use the Wendy’s app to place your order, no purchase necessary.

Uber Eats customers can get a free medium cold brew with orders of at least $15 from July 27 through Aug. 2.