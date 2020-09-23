‘We now have Zombie Tropical Storms’: National Weather Service says Paulette regained tropical storm status

A “zombie” tropical storm?

That’s just the kind of year it’s been in 2020, right?

Paulette made landfall as a hurricane in Bermuda earlier this month and strengthened to a Category 2 storm on September 14. After that, Paulette was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and then a post-tropical low-pressure system.

But if you thought Paulette was finished, you were wrong.

The storm regained strength and was reclassified as a tropical storm this week, reappearing about 300 miles away from the Azores Islands.

The National Weather Service, which has been busy tracking a record hurricane season, referred to Paulette as a “zombie” tropical storm.

“Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm Paulette,” the NWS tweeted Tuesday.

It’s not unheard of for a storm to return like that, but it is rare. The most recent example is from 2004 with Hurricane Ivan.

