Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda

Happy New Year! We’re ringing in 2021 with a Rose Parade celebration, but it will be a little different this year. Nonetheless, you can still enjoy a Southern California tradition and watch the show on KTLA Channel 5 and ktla.com.

The Tournament of Roses has created a pre-produced special, “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda.” The two-hour show will air on KTLA and ktla.com at 8 a.m.

KTLA will also stream an encore presentation of 2020’s Band Cam on the station’s Facebook page and YouTube account. That stream is a raw feed of the parade’s marching bands from last year.

Coverage of previous years’ presentations of the Rose Parade will continue throughout the day. Then, the 2021 special will air for a second time at 8 p.m. on KTLA.

The Tournament announced in July that with “reluctance and tremendous disappointment” it would be unable to host the 2021 Rose Parade, which would have been the 132nd. COVID-19 restrictions in California made unfeasible an event that draws hundreds of thousands to the streets of Pasadena every year.

The floats and bands that were scheduled to appear this New Year’s Day have been invited back for the 2022 parade, the Tournament of Roses said.

According to the tournament, the two-hour special on Jan. 1, 2021, will include “marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, special Rose Bowl Game® football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and New Year’s wishes from fans around the world.”

The following performers will appear, the tournament has announced:

Musical performances by:

Sheryl Crow – 9-time GRAMMY® award winner with more than 50 million albums sold

– 9-time GRAMMY® award winner with more than 50 million albums sold Mickey Guyton – country singer-songwriter and historic GRAMMY® Award nominee

– country singer-songwriter and historic GRAMMY® Award nominee Tori Kelly – multi-GRAMMY® Award winner, singer-songwriter

– multi-GRAMMY® Award winner, singer-songwriter Lady A – multi-Platinum, seven-time GRAMMY® award-winning country trio

– multi-Platinum, seven-time GRAMMY® award-winning country trio Rascal Flatts – the most awarded country group of the last decade

– the most awarded country group of the last decade The War and Treaty – eclectic, soulful, husband-and-wife duo, one of Nashville’s breakout acts

Celebrity guest appearances by:

Daddy Yankee – multi award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer​​​

multi award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer​​​ Shanola Hampton – star of “Shameless” on Showtime

– star of “Shameless” on Showtime Laurie Hernandez – Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, 2016 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team

Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, 2016 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team Emeril Lagasse – chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author

– chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Matt Leinart – 2019 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee, former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner

– 2019 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee, former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Rita Moreno – Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® (EGOT) award winner

– Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® (EGOT) award winner Dascha Polanco – star of Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black”

star of Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black” Vin Scully – voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 65 years

– voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 65 years Gary Sinise – actor, philanthropist and 2018 Rose Parade Grand Marshal

Nine featured segments include:

Cal Poly Universities – A behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float

– A behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float City of Hope – Celebrating doctors, nurses, cancer survivors and new beginnings

– Celebrating doctors, nurses, cancer survivors and new beginnings Dole Packaged Foods – highlighting its efforts to bring access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025

– highlighting its efforts to bring access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025 Donate Life – Presenting a floral sculpture to honor organ and tissue donors, as well as healthcare heroes who make the gift of life possible

– Presenting a floral sculpture to honor organ and tissue donors, as well as healthcare heroes who make the gift of life possible FTD – Contributing their iconic floral décor in the Rose Parade for nearly 70 years

– Contributing their iconic floral décor in the Rose Parade for nearly 70 years Honda – Celebrating more than 60 years of innovation and commitment to helping others

– Celebrating more than 60 years of innovation and commitment to helping others Kaiser Permanente – Honoring health care heroes and a healthy, thriving world

– Honoring health care heroes and a healthy, thriving world Trader Joe’s – Saluting store Crew Members who are nourishing their neighborhoods, every day

– Saluting store Crew Members who are nourishing their neighborhoods, every day The UPS Store – Highlighting their dedication to literacy, providing children resources to read

KTLA’s full schedule for Friday, Jan. 1 follows:

4 a.m. – KTLA 5 Morning News

7 a.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #201

7:30 a.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #207

8 a.m. – The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda (2021)

8 a.m. (online only) – Encore presentation of the 2020 Rose Parade band cam

10 a.m. – The 131st Tournament of Roses Parade (2020) “The Power of Hope” Grand Marshals of the Rose Parade: Rita Moreno, Gina Torres, Laurie Hernandez

12 p.m. – The 110th Tournament of Rose Parade (1999) “Echoes of the Century” Grand Marshals of the Rose Parade: Buzz Aldrin, Shirley Temple Black, Jackie Robinson (posthumous) and David L. Wolper

2 p.m. –The 125th Tournament of Roses Parade (2014) “Dreams Come True” Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade: Vin Scully

4 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #204

4:30 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #206

5 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #202

5:30 p.m. – Rose Parade Uncovered #208

6 p.m. – KTLA 5 News at 6

7 p.m. – LA Unscripted Rose Parade Special

8 p.m. – The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda (2021)

10 p.m. – KTLA 5 News at 10